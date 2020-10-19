Air Force C-130 aircraft to help spray mosquitoes in aftermath of Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is seeing an outbreak of mosquitoes following Hurricane Delta – just as it did following Hurricane Laura.
Two Air Force C-130 aircraft are being brought in to Southwest Louisiana to help fight the outbreak.
The aircraft are going to spray Calcasieu on Wednesday at dusk – when mosquitoes are most active – according to the Calcasieu Parish website. The aircraft may fly during daylight hours on survey routes, but won’t be spraying during the day.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says the C-130′s will be spraying in Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, and Vermilion parishes. The project will start on Tuesday and last about six days.
A contract plane will be spraying during daylight hours in Cameron today, due to safety reasons, parish officials say. The mosquito plane will fly over Klondike, Lowry, Sweetlake, Big Lake, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, and Holly Beach. All other areas are scheduled to be sprayed by truck tonight.
