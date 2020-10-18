Two Lee County Trojans Gear Up for Trip to Nationals

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday night Lee County celebrated two of their own.
After a state runner up finish this summer in the Georgia high school state fishing championships, the duo of Flint Davis and Jay Henemyre are headed to Paris, Tennessee next week to compete in the High school bass fishing National championship.
Their families and friends surprising them with a send-off on Saturday night and the guys are excited and ready to chase a big time crown.
“You grow up in Lee County wanting to be something, and once you get there you do it, and it’s just a very good accomplishment that you get," said Henemyre. "We’re really ready, we’ve been waiting for a while and I think we can get it done.”
“Nobody would think that fishing would be a big sport for Lee County but since they started it hopefully, since me and Jay are going to nationals, we can do well there and it’ll start getting upgraded and getting bigger and bigger," said Davis. "I think just me and Jay work good together as a team, if he has an idea we do it, if I have an idea we do it, and I think that’s what makes us just great fishing together.”
The guys said they want to thank the sponsors, the school and they plan on coming back to Leesburg as the national champions.
