Plan to retrieve Titanic radio spurs debate on human remains

This 2004 image provided by the University of Rhode Island's Institute for Exploration and Center for Archaeological Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Ocean Exploration shows the shoes of one of the possible victims of the Titanic disaster. A company's plan to retrieve the Titanic's radio has sparked a debate over whether the famous shipwreck still holds human remains. (Source: Institute for Exploration and Center for Archaeological Oceanography/University of Rhode Island/NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration via AP)