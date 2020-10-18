1 killed, 1 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A late-night shooting in Albany on Saturday left one person dead and another injured, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Jawaski Kennedy, 28, was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of West Highland Avenue around 11:30 p.m., a police report states.
A 24-year-old woman was also injured in that same shooting.
APD said the two victims were walking to their car when an unknown suspect(s) drove past in a white sedan and opened fire.
Investigators began interviewing witnesses and the crime scene unit began processing the scene for evidence around midnight, the police report states.
Police said no motive has been determined at this time.
APD did not mention if any suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call APD investigators at (229) 431-2100. To remain anonymous, tipsters should call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
