Funeral services for Ally Johnson held in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Funeral services for 9-year-old Ally Johnson were held in Tifton on Saturday.
Ally Johnson was found dead after being stabbed on Tuesday, October 6, at her family’s home in Tifton.
Since then, the community has rallied around the family with prayers and calls for justice for Ally.
Lakeisha Tripplett performed a song in Ally’s memory at the service and said she hopes the community remains strong.
“I feel like more people should come together and be stronger and support each other and support the family,” said Tripplett.
