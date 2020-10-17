Sen. David Perdue visits Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Senator David Perdue and his campaign bus stopped in Tifton Saturday afternoon for his Grassroots Tour.
Senator Perdue has been the subject of backlash after comments he made about Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris at President Donald Trump’s event in Macon Friday, which made national headlines.
“It was, you know, I meant absolutely nothing by that," Perdue said when asked about Friday’s event.
Purdue plans to stop in multiple towns across Georgia as Election Day nears.
In a race for re-election, the Senator said that smaller events like this allow for a more personal connection with voters.
“And a lot of times, we don’t get a chance to do this. It’s bigger crowds, and so we do a lot of these stops a lot of small groups like this and get to have one on one conversation. I’ve seen people here I haven’t seen in a few months and last time I saw they were big crowds. So, it gives a little more intimate conversation and it actually gives you a chance to make a lot more stops around the state,” said Perdue.
Perdue is on the ballot for the Nov. Election Day and is running against challenger John Ossoff.
