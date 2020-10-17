Game of the Week: Cairo @ Bainbridge

“You know I think they have a chance to win state again with all of the talent they got so you know it’s going to be a tough task for our guys,” said Cairo head coach Steve DeVoursney. “But you know our kids play hard and they always think they have a chance and that’s all we can ask going into it. Seems like it’s been a year since we played a game, so just trying to get back and gain everything we’re doing.”