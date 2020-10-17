Game of the Week: Cairo @ Bainbridge

Bainbridge, Ga. (WALB) - We’re officially in week 7 of the high school football season.
Some teams are beginning region play while others are playing their first game of the season.
On Friday night we get the chance to spotlight two teams in search of a spark, a big win in order to turn their seasons around.
Cairo enters winless at 0-3, ready to go after another shut down thanks to Covid-19. Meanwhile, Bainbridge comes in at 1 and 3, two sides looking to open region play the right way.
A rivalry that dates back a long time, fitting of our week 7 game of the week. The Syrupmakers and Bearcats have been playing since the early 1920′s.
Bainbridge has taken 5 of the last since 6 since Cairo’s Steve Devoursney took over back in 2015 and the Bearcats have also taken each of the last three..
Both sides know how important this one is tonight and records aside, this will be a battle.
“As far as Cairo you know it’s always a tough physical football game, and we wouldn’t have it any other way," said Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton. "It’s a great match-up every year, great defensive battle usually and there’s going to be some hard hits on the field. It’s great to start region play against Cairo, one of our biggest rivals.”
“You know I think they have a chance to win state again with all of the talent they got so you know it’s going to be a tough task for our guys,” said Cairo head coach Steve DeVoursney. “But you know our kids play hard and they always think they have a chance and that’s all we can ask going into it. Seems like it’s been a year since we played a game, so just trying to get back and gain everything we’re doing.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm.
