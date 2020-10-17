Douglas man wanted in Coffee Co. shooting

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Arrest warrants have been issued for a man in connection to a Coffee County shooting, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) press release.
Kadeem Rashad Williams, 28, of Douglas, is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the GBI reported.
The press release says Williams is wanted in connection to a shooting of a 25-year-old man Friday night.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance Friday to assist with an aggravated assault/shooting investigation, the release explains.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Green Oak Street, according to the GBI.
The press release says that when Coffee County deputies responded, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Shands Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. for treatment, where he is in stable condition, the GBI said.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office described Williams in a Facebook post as being 5′7″ and weighing about 240 pounds.
Anyone with any information concerning Williams' whereabouts or on this case is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.
