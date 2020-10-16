Worth County Sheriff’s Office issues new scam alert

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a new scam that isn’t quite like the ones they’ve seen in the past.
Although scams are nothing new, Sheriff Don Whitaker said this one is different because of where it claims to be from.
“It’s called a restraint warrant. That’s what they refer to it as. It comes from a company, or so-called company, that calls itself Benefit Suspension Unit, but it says Wharf County Public Judgment Records. This doesn’t exist,” said Whitaker.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office took to Facebook to warn about this new scam. It was first reported after a Worth County small business got a letter. The letter has a number to call to pay overdue taxes, which Whitaker said should be considered a red flag.
“This right here claims someone owes taxes, and they try to get you to call a number to pay it. That’s not the way it works,” the sheriff said.
That and other things such as being careful about giving out personal information are things the sheriff wants people to look out for because at the end of the day, he added, nobody deserves to be the victim of a scam.
“I don’t want our citizens taken advantage of. All of us work hard for what money we earn and have to be careful because there’s thieves out here every day that want to take it away from you,” Whitaker said.
The sheriff also wants to remind people to contact law enforcement if they think they may be the target of a scam.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.