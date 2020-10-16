Week 7: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week, Cairo and Bainbridge will meet for the 69th time. The Bearcats have had control of the series since Jeff Littleton took over as head coach, winning five of the last six games when going head to head against the Syrupmakers Headcoach Steve DeVoursney. This will be the Makers' first game back after a bout with COVID-19, and they’re looking for win number one of the season.