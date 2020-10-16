Week 7: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week, Cairo and Bainbridge will meet for the 69th time. The Bearcats have had control of the series since Jeff Littleton took over as head coach, winning five of the last six games when going head to head against the Syrupmakers Headcoach Steve DeVoursney. This will be the Makers' first game back after a bout with COVID-19, and they’re looking for win number one of the season.
- Cairo @ Bainbridge
- Lee County @ Tift County
- Westover @ Dougherty
- FINAL SCORE: Thomas Co. Central 35, Monroe 8
- Mary Persons @ Crisp County
- Cook @ Worth County
- Miller County @ Terrell County
- Early County @ Thomasville
- Calhoun County @ Seminole County
- Salem @ Coffee
- Upson-Lee @ Americus-Sumter
- Fitzgerald @ Berrien
- Pelham @ Randolph-Clay
- Brooks County @ Atkinson County
- Lanier County @ Irwin County
- Turner County @ Charlton County
- Dooly County @ Montgomery County
- Wilcox County @ Wheeler County
- Deerfield Windsor @ Savannah Country Day
- FINAL SCORE: Clinch County 34, Pinewood Christian 29
- Holy Spirit Prep @ Crisp Academy
- Westfield @ Terrell Academy
- Valwood @ JMA
- Southland @ SGA
- Brookwood @ Tattnall
