SGTC students gets electricial lineworker scholarship

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One student has been awarded the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s (SGTC) Sumter EMC Electrical Lineworker Scholarship.
Michael Dominick, Jr. was awarded the scholarship because of his work ethic, academics and overall class performance.
SGTC President Dr. John Watford made the presentation along with other South Georgia Technical College officials.
Andrea Walker, Sumter EMC Foundation chairman, sent her congratulations to Dominick for being nominated and selected.
“Through this grant from the Sumter EMC Foundation, we get to support local education by providing scholarship funds to deserving students,” Walker said.
