Selig report: VSU monetary impact over $300M

“At VSU, we understand our role as an important economic driver in Lowndes County and every other community we serve across our 41-county region,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president. "It’s always exciting to see how what we are doing on campus and through our public/private partnerships — creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader — contributes to the area’s progress and prosperity.