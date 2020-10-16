Reward offered in abandoned dog case in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information of those responsible for abandoning a dog on Pecan Point Drive in Brunswick.
On Oct. 11, Glynn County Animal Control rescued a dog found in a crate inside a port-a-potty at a construction site. It is unknown how long the dog had been there.
After getting medical attention, the dog - now known as Rusty - was transferred to a rescue group where he is now recovering.
The Glynn County Police Department and animal control are investigating the case. If you have any information regarding the case, you are asking to call the Glynn County Animal Shelter.
