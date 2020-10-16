Phoebe Reports Friday Oct. 16 COVID-19 Numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, October 16, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 26
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 0
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 888
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 157
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 42
“We marked an important milestone this week in our ongoing fight against COVID-19, reaching the lowest number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals since the first day of our pandemic response on March 10," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & Chief Executive Officer.
“Thankfully, Phoebe Sumter has zero COVID-19 patients for the first time since March 18. We cannot stress strongly enough, however, it is too early to celebrate. Rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country indicate a second wave of infections is spreading. The experts have been warning us that numbers would likely increase significantly in the fall and winter, and that seems to be happening a little earlier than anticipated.”
“The only way to avoid being swept up in that new wave is for people in our community to remain cautious and practice the three Ws: wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands. Together, we can get through this and look forward to the day when we can truly celebrate the end of this pandemic,” Steiner said.
