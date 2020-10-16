Phoebe to host drug take back event

Phoebe’s Drug Take-Back Event is free and no questions will be asked. All medication disposal locations will be accepting expired/unused narcotics/prescriptions as well as injectable medications, such as pre-loaded allergy and migraine medications or insulin needles, and any other prescription, veterinary or over-the-counter medications. To keep everyone safe, each of Phoebe’s sites will be a drive-up/through event and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.