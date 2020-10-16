‘Peanut Butter and Jesus’ ministry helps feed children during pandemic

“We had several people in the community reach out to us and say, ‘Hey, can you help feed the kids now they’re out of school?’ And let me say here that our school system did a superb job of getting food to the kids. We just kind of filled in some areas that were more rural and more remote. And so, we found this out on Friday, and by our vendors working with us Monday morning, we were up and running. For 10 straight weeks, we did feed the kids, and our numbers spiked from around 1,200 up to 1,750 during that time," said Tony McBrayer, the treasurer for Peanut Butter And Jesus.