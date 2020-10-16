Lowndes High head football coach tests positive for COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The head football coach for Lowndes High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Jamey DuBose, in a statement on Lowndes Vikings Football’s Facebook page, said he and his wife tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
“My symptoms have already improved,” DuBose said. “I am confident that I will continue to improve and be released soon. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from everyone.”
On Wednesday, the school system said the varsity football team and coaches quarantined out of an abundance of caution and that all football activities and games were postponed until Oct. 26.
