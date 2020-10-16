Lee High students get hands-on work experience at Phoebe

Phoebe’s alliance with LCHS is an important part of the health system’s commitment to educational partnerships at every level of the education system, all with a goal of creating a constant pipeline of new employees to serve the healthcare needs of southwest Georgians. Gill believes the enthusiasm the Lee County students have brought to the Phoebe Simulation and Innovation Center is proof that strategy will pay off. “They have asked us to teach them skills that our new nurses often struggle with. For them to learn those skills at 17 or 18 will strengthen their abilities and prepare them well for the profession,” she said. “Hopefully, they’ll like it enough that they’ll come back to Phoebe after college.”