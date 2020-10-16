Georgia Senate candidate: Valencia Stovall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Valencia Stovall is one of four Independent candidates vying for a seat U.S. Senate in the Nov. 3 election. The position is currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after former Sen. Johnny Isakson vacated the position in 2019.
Stovall prides herself on standing firm in her beliefs during adversity. She was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2012, where she’s served for the past eight years. Stovall vows, if elected, to work with both sides of the aisle to develop community-driven policies.
You can read more about her background and stances on major political issues here.
