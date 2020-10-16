Georgia Senate candidate: Richard Winfield

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Richard Winfield is a Democrat running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate during the Nov. 3 election. He is one of 21 candidates hoping to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Winfield’s campaign platform focuses on upholding social rights, protecting constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, as well as expanding access and reducing the cost of healthcare. As a professor and a writer, he has dedicated his life to what he calls the freeing “democracy from systemic racial and gender disadvantage.”
You can read more about his background and stances on major political issues here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.