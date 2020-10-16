Georgia Senate candidate: Kelly Loeffler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is fighting to keep her seat in the U.S. Senate this November against 21 other candidates.
This is the first election for former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s position since he stepped down in December 2019. Gov. Brian Kemp nominated Loeffler for the position. She was sworn into office in January.
Loeffler credits her “blue-collar upbringing in the heart of rural America” for her appreciation of hard work. Until her appointment to the U.S. Senate, she worked in the private sector.
You can read more about her background and stances on major political issues here.
