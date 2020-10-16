Georgia Senate candidate: Kandiss Taylor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kandiss Taylor is one of 21 candidates vying for former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s seat, which is currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
As a Republican, Taylor said she prides herself on being a Christian, a mother and an educator.
The Baxley native has worked as an educator in Appling County for the past 17 years. For Taylor, becoming a U.S. Senator for the state of Georgia means putting the decisions that impact the Peach State, back in the hands of the people.
