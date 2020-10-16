Georgia Senate candidate: John Fortuin

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - John “Green” Fortuin is the only Green Party candidate running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
One of the biggest platforms in Fortuin’s campaign is the immediate implementation of a Green New Deal to put the economy on track for net-zero carbon output within the next five years. He believes a WWII-style economic transformation can make that goal possible.
Fortuin vows to continue to fight for Georgian’s rights if elected on Nov. 3.
You can read more about his background and stances on major political issues here.
