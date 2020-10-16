Georgia Senate candidate: Ed Tarver

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Democrat Ed Tarver asks Georgia voters to consider what he calls his “exemplary record of public service” when they vote for their next U.S. senator. He is one of 21 candidates hoping to oust Sen. Kelly Loeffler this November.
After serving as U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer, the Augusta native worked on local and state levels before President Barack Obama appointed him as the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Georgia. He was the first African-American to hold the position.
You can read more about his background and stances on major political issues here.
