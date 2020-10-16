Georgia Senate candidate: Doug Collins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Congressman Doug Collins looks to take on a new challenge this November.
He is one of 21 candidates and the main frontrunner in the race for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat. Collins was President Donald Trump’s choice pick for the position when former Sen. Johnny Isakson vacated the seat in December 2019.
Collins, a native of Gainsville, is a practicing military chaplain. He has represented Georgia’s 27th State House District, and since 2013, he has been U.S. Representative for Georgia’s Ninth Congressional District.
You can read more about his background and stances on major political issues here.
