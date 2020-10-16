Georgia Senate candidate: Derrick Grayson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Derrick Grayson is one of 21 candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
In 2012, he ran against former Sen. Johnny Isakson, who vacated the position for health reasons in 2019.
The Georgia native is a veteran of the United States Navy and a minister. Grayson touts himself as an unapologetic constitutionalist. His goals for the U.S. Senate include challenging career politicians, the status quo and returning personal freedoms.
You can read more about his background and stances on major political issues here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.