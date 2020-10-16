Georgia Senate candidate: Brian Slowinski

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Brian Slowinski is the only Libertarian candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. The position, which was vacated by former Sen. Johnny Isakson in 2019, is currently held by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
If elected, Slowinski plans to enact more oversight for Congress and oust what he believes are corrupt politicians who use their positions for personal gain. According to his campaign website, Slowinski is running for U.S. Senate to make America a better place.
