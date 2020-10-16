Georgia Senate candidate: Annette Jackson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Annette Jackson hopes to use her business background for the benefit of Georgians. The Republican is one of 21 candidates on the November ballot for the U.S. Senate seat that Sen. Kelly Loeffler currently holds.
Jackson’s main goals for the office include cleaning up rural communities, re-establishing the “gold standard,” and putting people to work helping people.
She believes youth can play a vital role in helping older generations learn new technologies.
