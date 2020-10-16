Georgia Senate candidate: Al Bartell

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Al Bartell wants your vote for U.S. Senate. He’s one of four Independents and 21 candidates hoping to beat out Sen. Kelly Loeffler in November.
Bartell is a veteran of the United States Air Force, and after eight years of service, started working as a mediator in policy management. If elected to the U.S. Senate, he promises to bring bipartisan leadership to Congress, and in turn, put Georgia back in the forefront of Washington.
You can read more about his background and stances on major political issues here.
