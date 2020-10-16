Florida man guilty of 2019 Turner Co. robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man arrested following a high-speed chase along I-75 after he robbed a traveler at gunpoint, has pleaded guilty for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
James Clemente Holloway, 43, of Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Wednesday, October 14 before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. Holloway, a convicted felon, faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.
According to the facts the Government entered in federal court, Holloway robbed a traveler at gunpoint at the southbound rest area at exit 79 on I-75 in Turner County, Georgia on the morning of March 12, 2019, holding a gun to the man, demanding money. Holloway took off with the cash.
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s deputies spotted Holloway, pursuing him at speeds of 110 mph. Holloway changed lanes multiple times, and deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, which caused Holloway’s tires to blow. Holloway was arrested without injury and found in possession of a Taurus .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a small quantity of marijuana and the stolen cash.
Holloway has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for felony grand theft auto, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felony burglary, felony breaking and entering, and felony probation violation.
“Holloway caused a tremendous amount of terror in a short time, robbing a traveler at gunpoint and creating havoc along a busy highway. I want to commend the Turner County and Lowndes County deputies who responded quickly and bravely to a dangerous situation, ultimately bringing the defendant into custody and restoring peace to the community,” said Peeler.
“The penalty is federal prison time for convicted felons caught with firearms, where there is no parole. We will pursue federal prosecutions for convicted felons violating gun laws in this country.”
The case was investigated by the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melody Ellis and Sonja Profit are prosecuting the case for the Government.
