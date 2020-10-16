Flavors of the Fair event brings all your favorite fair foods in lieu of Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Georgia National Fair to cancel its festivities for the year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get all your favorite fair foods.
The Flavors the Fair event taking place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Ga. will offer attendees the opportunity to partake in some of their fair favorites with multiple vendors.
Guests can park and walk to the area that is usually the ride midway with their lawn chairs or picnic blankets.
The event, with free admission and free parking, takes place from Oct. 15 to 18 and then again from Nov. 5 to 8. Flavors of the Fair will run from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.
Restaurants and multiple hand sanitizing stations will be available.
Check out a list of vendors who will be present below.
