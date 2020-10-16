FBI seeks identity of bank robbery suspect

CONCORD, Ga. (WALB) - The FBI and the Pike County Sheriff Office are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who has robbed two banks near the Griffin area.
On September 18, 2020, at approximately 4:00PM, the suspect robbed the First Bank of Pike, located at 9700 GA-18, Concord, GA in Pike County, about 15 miles from Griffin. On October 9, 2020, at approximately 8:40AM, the suspect robbed the Talbot State Bank, located at 76 East Main Street, Woodland, GA in Talbot County, about 45 miles from Griffin.
In both robberies, the suspect entered the banks and handed a bank employee a threatening note.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 5′7″, 180 lbs., with a black beard.
In the First Bank of Pike robbery, the suspect was wearing a red Nike ball cap, face mask, blue jogging type shirt with a long-sleeve gray shirt underneath, gloves, and red and white sneakers.
In the Talbot State Bank robbery, the suspect was wearing a bright orange shirt and ball cap, white pull-on sleeves with thumb holes, white sneakers, dark-colored pants, and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the FBI at 770-216-3000 or the Pike County Sheriff Office at 770-567-8431.
