FBI seeks identity of bank robbery suspect

On September 18, 2020, at approximately 4:00PM, the suspect robbed the First Bank of Pike, located at 9700 GA-18, Concord, GA in Pike County, about 15 miles from Griffin. On October 9, 2020, at approximately 8:40AM, the suspect robbed the Talbot State Bank, located at 76 East Main Street, Woodland, GA in Talbot County, about 45 miles from Griffin.