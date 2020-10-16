A fabulous fall weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Passing clouds and beautiful sunshine behind today’s dry cold front. Northwest winds are ushering in drier and much cooler air to kick off the weekend with a fall chill.
Saturday morning rather chilly as lows drop into upper 40s low 50s. Classic fall conditions extend throughout the day with abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool highs low-mid 70s. Sunday a few more clouds and a tad milder but just as nice. Cool lows in the mid 50s give way to highs upper 70s near 80.
Early week brings a warm-up with above average temperatures returning. Lows in the 60s as highs top the mid 80s. More clouds around however rain chances are slim through the week.
