Dougherty Co. adds new voting drop boxes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany’s Technology and Communications department has completed the installation of an optical fiber, the final component of a surveillance system to protect additional drop boxes at three designated locations.
On September 9, 2020, the Dougherty County Board of Elections voted to approve additional ballot drop boxes. The proposal was approved by the county commission on September 21.
Now, Dougherty County voters have access to three additional ballot drop boxes on each side of town: In East Albany, Tallulah Massey Library located at 2004 Stratford Drive; In South Albany, Southside Library located at 2114 Habersham Road; and in Northwest Albany, the Northwest Library Branch located at 2507 Dawson Road.
The downtown ballot drop box is also still available at the front of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue.
For questions regarding early voting, or any other voting questions, citizens are urged to contact the Dougherty County Voter Registration and Elections office at 229.431.3247 or visit their page on the Dougherty County website at Dougherty.ga.us.
