Americus PD investigating several shooting incidents

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department (APD) is investigating several shooting incidents.
The first happened Thursday night, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police responded to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center about an 18-year-old that was shot. Investigators found the incident happened in the 100 block of Tom Hall Circle. APD discovered three 9mm pistols and found that two of them were stolen.
The second happened early Friday morning, around 1:20 a.m. Police responded to the 900 block of Ashby Street about a shots fired complaint. Officers found a home and two cars were hit several times by gunfire.
Just 20 minutes later, police responded to another shots fired call in the 400 block of Mayo Street. Police found a single gunshot went through the front door of a home.
Police said all three incidents are still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Criminal Investigation Divison (229) 924-4550 or the police tip line at (229) 924-4102.
