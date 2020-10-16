Albany leaders: Census ending early could impact funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany leaders are concerned about the census ending early and they say it could impact funding.
The census deadline was Thursday. It was previously set to end Oct. 31.
Some Albany leaders believe more people could have been counted if the original deadline was kept.
Leaders said the self-response rate is around 60 percent and that it’s still too early to know how this will impact funding.
“It’s too soon but, like I said, we want 100 percent and sitting at 60 percent now, there’s a big chance that we could go underfunded and we may not get the necessary funding we need for roads, for healthcare, for education or accounting and there’s a big question mark there on how much we’ll get," Tanner Anderson, an Albany planner, said.
Anderson said that’s higher than what was reported in the 2010 census.
Anderson said Wards 4, 5 and 6, which is south, northwest and southwest Albany, had the best response rates.
Central and East Albany had the worst response rates, according to Anderson. This includes the Clark and East Broad Avenue areas, Wards 1, 2 and 3.
Anderson said the final census numbers should be in by next summer.
