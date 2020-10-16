ABAC to launch cooking show amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We immediately hit the ground running trying to find ways to stay connected with our alumni and with our community. We couldn’t see them face to face, and so, we started thinking about how can we stay in touch and how can we create meaningful interactions with people who are used to seeing us in person, whenever we’re going to be seeing them on-screen or through a phone," said Josie Smith, the marketing and media coordinator for the Office Of College Advancement at ABAC.