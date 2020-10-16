ABAC to launch cooking show amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If quarantine has you looking for something to do with your time, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) has just the activity for you.
To keep the community entertained, the alumni office plans to release a virtual cooking show. It will feature ABAC’s executive chef and his famous shrimp and grits recipe.
“We immediately hit the ground running trying to find ways to stay connected with our alumni and with our community. We couldn’t see them face to face, and so, we started thinking about how can we stay in touch and how can we create meaningful interactions with people who are used to seeing us in person, whenever we’re going to be seeing them on-screen or through a phone," said Josie Smith, the marketing and media coordinator for the Office Of College Advancement at ABAC.
To support local businesses during the pandemic, ABAC also purchased all of the ingredients for the show locally.
“We got a really good dry white wine from Paulk Vineyards, I had a whole side of bacon that I had to cut down from Curtis Packing Company and at the Georgia Agriculture Museum, they have a stone grist mill waterwheel with the stones that grinds up the grits. So we used their grits and had some wild Georgia shrimp. Everything came together. I mean, I’ve made this dish for years and it was very good, using all the local ingredients," said Executive Chef Jay Johnson.
You can cook with Chef Jay once the video is released on the ABAC Alumni Facebook page on October 21.
