VFD seeking donations for annual mayor’s Christmas motorcade

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department needs your help with donations for the annual mayor’s Christmas motorcade.
The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season special for people with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs.
Every year, they collect and deliver gifts to patients.
Mayor Scott James Matheson and the Valdosta Fire Department will spread the holiday cheer to people at Parkwood Development Center.
Although the delivery might look different this year because of COVID-19, the goal is still the same.
They hope to deliver gifts to more than 100 patients, everyone from eight to 80-year-olds.
“This is one event we look forward to every year. To be able to bring gifts to residents at Parkwood and to see the smiles on their face, it’s amazing to see how grateful they are to see the donations we bring in. And to give them a Christmas through these donations is such an honor,” Brian Boutwell, Valdosta fire chief, said.
The delivery will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m.
Items being collected for patients include clothing for men and women, hairdryers, small radios and clocks, matchbox cars and trucks, small musical instruments, and toiletries such as solid deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.
Monetary donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase uncollected items on the list.
Donations can be dropped off at the third floor of Valdosta City Hall or Fire Station One.
