Thursday is final day to complete the census

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The deadline to complete the 2020 census is now at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
A high rate of completion nationwide is the cause of the sudden deadline change, according to 2020census.gov.
The previous deadline was Oct. 31.
The website also states 99 percent of households across America completed the census.
Rozanne Braswell, Planning, Zoning and Engineering director for Lee County, encouraged those who have not filled out the census to do so immediately.
“It is critical because these numbers will affect our jurisdictions for the next 10 years. The data will be compiled and submitted and validated. And so, those numbers will affect every penny of federal dollars that are allocated to our community," Braswell said. "So one person or every person needs to be counted.”
For information on how to fill out the census, go to 2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.