17th annual Hands on Thomas County Day set for Saturday
Hands on Thomas County is holding its 17th annual event for a collective day of community service. (Source: WALB)
By Niah Humphrey | October 15, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 5:26 PM

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An event that will benefit many in Thomas County will take place this weekend.

Hands on Thomas County is holding its 17th annual event for a collective day of community service.

Executive Director Angela Kiminas said they have about 600 volunteers signed up right now.

Angela Kiminas, executive director of Hands on Thomas County. (Source: WALB)

They have 30 different traditional project sites, as well as independent or online sites for those who aren’t comfortable getting out just yet.

Kiminas explained what volunteers will be doing at each location.

“Manna jobs, which are free food distributions, community beautification and litter pickups. We also have a couple other select sites. Things like making toiletry kits, lawn brigade. This year, we are doing Manna drops in each city in Thomas County," said Kiminas.

The food distributions are in partnership with Second Harvest.

Details of the 17th annual Hands on Thomas County Day. (Source: WALB)

Kiminas said most events will take place outside and they will encourage masks.

It will take place Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

