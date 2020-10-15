Sources: Worth Co. Schools superintendent resigns after 5 months

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - In May, the Worth County Board of Education hired Dr. Shannon Norfleet as the system’s new superintendent. In a letter dated Wednesday, School Board Chairman Hubert Souter stated that Norfleet has resigned, effective immediately, citing personal reasons.
Here is a copy of a letter that was given to WALB by a news source:
The school board met in a called meeting Wednesday night for a closed session on personnel.
WALB has reached out to the school system to learn more about the resignation.
Norfleet had signed a three-year contract at an annual salary of $130,000. Norfleet came to Sylvester after serving as the principal of Thomasville High School. Norfleet was one of three finalists for the superintendent role.
