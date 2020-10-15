Reinke Manufacturing donates $2,500 to breast cancer foundation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A breast cancer foundation will now help even more people in need after receiving $2,500 on Thursday.
Reinke Manufacturing usually makes this donation with money raised during the Sunbelt Ag Expo.
Even though the expo is canceled this year, they made sure to donate money for a good cause.
This is the ninth year the company has given funds for the DONNA Foundation’s “Finding Cures PIVOTal" campaign.
Manager of the Southeast Territory Mike Mills said even through the pandemic, they want to show charities that they’re still supported.
“It was important for us to continue to support our charity partners. Even though we’re not able to fundraise in an open show and help them, we realize that breast cancer doesn’t know anything about coronavirus. The needs still happen,” said Mills.
Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo executive director, said Renike’s commitment to the program speaks volumes.
"It’s very gratifying and very humbling,” said Blalock.
DONNA Foundation Executive Director Amanda Napolitano said her gratitude is endless for the donation from Reinke, and the support they continue to receive is significant for the foundation.
“The call from families living with breast cancer on our care line has increased year over year, in the month of August (by) 138%. They’re having to choose between the medical treatments that they need and putting food on the table for their families, and for us, that’s an impossible decision to make," said Napolitano.
The DONNA Foundation has helped more than 14,000 families in need. Their mission is to help fund breast cancer research and those living with the disease.
