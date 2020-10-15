Perfect fall weather for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Other than a few showers in our eastern counties, it’s been mostly dry with warm 80s across SGA. Overnight rather mild as lows drop into the mid 60s. Tomorrow the second cold front of the week slides across SGA. The front passes on a dry note ushering in much cooler air for the weekend.
Not as warm with upper 70s low 80s Friday. Near perfect fall conditions with tons of sunshine and slightly below to near average temperatures extend through the weekend. You’ll feel the fall chill with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
Back to warm 80s early next week. Still rainfree with only a slight chance of rain midweek.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.