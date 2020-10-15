Pelham PD makes arrest after multiple thefts

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Parts from a church van and school-owned truck were stolen in Pelham.
Pelham Police Department Assistant Chief Rod Williams said catalytic converters were stolen off of a First Baptist Church van and Pelham City School maintenance truck.
Surveillance video from First Baptist Church shows a car pulling up at 4 a.m. on Saturday, cutting off the converter from the exhaust system of the van.
Williams said a 17-year-old has been charged on five counts. That includes two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime and one county of interference with government property.
The assistant chief also said they’re also looking into more warrants for past crimes.
“This was a case from last month where we were able to determine that he committed that crime as well," Williams said of the suspect. "It was for a business in town called the Trading Post. Similar crime was committed there and they stole the catalytic converters off of their delivery vans.”
Williams said more arrests are expected in this case.
