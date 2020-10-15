Moultrie baseball club to hold glove drive this weekend

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two men in Moultrie with a passion for baseball are in need of donations this weekend.
Clint Chafin put together a Facebook group earlier this year, about all things baseball.
Chafin said the Can of Corn Club held a food drive and gave more than 300 pounds of food to Colquitt County Food Bank.
This weekend, they’re having a glove drive for used or new baseball and softball gloves.
They’ll also have a tournament at club member Aaron Willis’ ballfield.
Willis said it’s a blessing to be able to do something like this during a tough time for many people.
“There’s a lot of kids out there that don’t get anything for Christmas, and I think this is a neat way to give something back to the community. Who knows, by giving this glove to a kid, they may make the major leagues, they may make the college world series or softball world series,” said Chafin.
Said Willis: “To come up with this idea that we’ve gotten it’s kind of from the grace of God. He’s given us a vision to do something that would give back."
They hope to continue hosting events like this.
All gloves will be given to Toy Cheer Shop for children this Christmas.
The event will be this weekend from 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of JD Herndon and Gene McQueen Road in Moultrie.
