2 killed in separate Berrien Co. crashes

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two separate car crashes in the matter of a few hours took the lives of two people in Berrien County.
“Everybody needs to buckle up and slow down and definitely keep those cell phones out of play when driving. Be very careful and pay attention,” Ray Paulk, Berrien County sheriff, said.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, Keagan Kung-Korte, 17, from Nashville, died in a single-vehicle crash.
Kung-Korte was driving a Hyundai Sonata and was about two miles from his home, according to a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) crash report.
He was driving on Valdosta Road, near the intersection with Camp Tygart Road when he went off the road. He hit a mailbox and then continued driving until he hit a tree and a fence. The car then spun and ended up in a ditch.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Berrien High School confirmed he was a senior and Valdosta State University (VSU) said he was a dual enrollment student too.
VSU sent a message to students informing them about the incident. The university said he was attending VSU full time for the second consecutive year. His family wanted him to pursue a degree in engineering. The message also says he was a competitive member of the Valdosta Aquatics Swim Team.
Just about 10 minutes away from the first crash, a second happened around 6 p.m. Monday.
Another single-car crash took the life of a Moultrie woman.
Lakisha King was driving on State Route 37 and tried to take a curve, according to a GSP report.
The report said King lost control of her vehicle and went off the road. She hit an embankment, overturned and was ejected.
She died at the scene. The report said she was wearing a seatbelt.
Paulk said most of the accidents in the area, speed is the lead factor.
