ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a cool Wednesday morning temperatures under bright sunshine warmed into the mid-upper 80s. Overall a really nice fall day. Not as cool tonight as lows drop into the mid-upper 60s Thursday. Ahead of the next cold front warm 80s return with a sun/cloud mix and a few spotty showers. The front slides across SGA late Thursday into Friday ushering in a fall chill for the weekend.