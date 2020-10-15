ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a cool Wednesday morning temperatures under bright sunshine warmed into the mid-upper 80s. Overall a really nice fall day. Not as cool tonight as lows drop into the mid-upper 60s Thursday. Ahead of the next cold front warm 80s return with a sun/cloud mix and a few spotty showers. The front slides across SGA late Thursday into Friday ushering in a fall chill for the weekend.
The coolest temperatures of the season, so far, are on tap Saturday with lows low-mid 50s and highs upper 60s to mid 70s. The air mass quickly modifies which brings 80s back Sunday into early week. The extended dry spell continues with rainfree weather through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.