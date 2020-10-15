Colquitt Co. football game against Alcovy canceled

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An upcoming Colquitt County Packers football game has been canceled, according to the school system.
The Oct. 23 game against Alcovy has been canceled because of several positive COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, according to the school system.
“We fully expect to resume the season against Camden County on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.,” Greg Tillery, athletic director, said. “Also, the homecoming activities will coincide with the Camden County football game.”
