Coach of the Week: Dean Fabrizio of the Lee County Trojans

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Dean Fabrizio of the Lee County Trojans.
The Trojans defeated #1 5A Warner Robins 27-7, last Friday.
Lee opened the scoring in the first quarter with a Chauncey Magwood 1 yard TD run.
AJ Patrick took his second interception of the night 72 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final 27-7.
Cedric Wynn added an interception as Trojan’s defense held the Demons to their fewest points all year.
Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said he’s please with how the team executed in all three phases against the Demons.
“Well when you play a team like Warner Robins who’s so well balanced on offense and defense and special teams, you have to match them and play well on all three phases of the game also. And we were able to do that Friday night. We were able to get some really good plays from special teams that really helped our field position situation, our defense came up big not giving up big plays, and our offense took advantage of those opportunities given to them. We have staff here of assistant coaches and they do a phenomenal job game-planning every week and getting our kids prepared. And I think once again they came up with a good game plan and our kids did a great job of learning the plan and executing it on Friday nights," said Fabrizio.
Lee County travels to Tifton Friday to take on 7A Tift County.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.