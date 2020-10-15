Call center says it has 1,000 jobs for Sumter area

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - TLC Associates, an inbound and outbound call center, is opening a new facility at the Ted Baldwin Business & Technology Park, at 105 Industrial Drive, beginning November 1, 2020. The Center will serve as a centralized office for TLC’s other projects around the country and as a local call center.
The Industrial Drive building was already perfectly built as a call center with raised flooring, open, and technology areas, and backup systems. Minimal renovations are underway for the company’s arrival.
“TLC will create 1,000 new jobs, utilizing both the Center and work-from-home models. They are an absolute fit for our community and our building! Meeting with the executives, I know they will do their utmost to benefit both their new employees and our community,” said Rusty Warner, Executive Director of the Development Authority,
The Sumter County Development Authority has a highly engaged board, responsible for cultivating new business while maintaining a balance of workforce, buildings, and building options. The Authority consistently promotes our county and is always looking for outside-the-box innovative ways to attract businesses to our community. “Once a company chooses Sumter County, they usually find our community will genuinely reach out to embrace their project,” said Warner.
TLC Associates is a U.S. corporation headquartered in Grand Rapids, IA, and is 100% employee-owned. Click here for the EMPLOYMENT APPLICATION
